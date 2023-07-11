Minister Dhananjay Munde receives death threat, probe on

There is currently a fresh controversy surrounding a death threat issued to Chhagan Bhujbal, a minister belonging to the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Adding to the tension, another prominent leader from the same faction, Dhananjaya Munde, who recently took office as a minister, has also received a death threat. This development has caused significant concern and unrest within the party.

According to the information received, Dhananjaya Munde received a threatening phone call while at his residence in Parali. The call occurred on Monday at midnight, around 12 o'clock, and the caller, an unknown person, threatened to kill him. The caller demanded a ransom of fifty lakh rupees, warning that failure to comply would result in the assassination of Dhananjaya Munde. Similar threats were also directed towards Chhagan Bhujbal. The police have intervened in the matter, registering a case and launching an investigation to identify the individual responsible for the threats. In light of the situation, security has been heightened for Dhananjaya Munde.