Minor girl from Pune rescued after being sold and forced into marriage

In Madhya Pradesh, a minor girl was sold for Rs 50,000 after being lured to meet her boyfriend. She was also coerced into marrying a man.

After three months, the girl has been rescued by Bharti Vidyapeeth Police from a village in Madhya Pradesh. The police arrested the woman who sold the minor girl for Rs 50,000 and the girl's husband in this case.

Shanti alias Santo Harnam Kushwah (40), a Pune resident and native of Girwasa, Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, and Dharmendra Kiledar Singh Yadav (22), a Gyara, Datia, Madhya Pradesh resident, have been arrested in this case.

Cheating, kidnapping, child sexual abuse, child marriage, and rape have all been charged against the accused.

Police Sub-Inspector Atul Thorat received information that the minor girl was in Madhya Pradesh. Soon after, Ravindra Chippa, Sagar Konde, and Pooja Londhe, three police constables, left for Madhya Pradesh. With the help of the local police, the team learnt that the minor girl was in a village and was forcibly married to Dharmendra. Police raided Dharmendra’s house and rescued the girl.