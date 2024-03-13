MLA Bacchu Kadu Expresses Displeasure Over Grand Alliance Seat Sharing, Plans to Field 300-400 Candidates in Each Constituency

Nagpur: MLA Bachchu Kadu, leader of Prahar Sanghatana has commented on the seat-sharing decision in the grand alliance. "I had gone to Delhi for the NDA meeting. When one contests an election every section of the alliance is consulted. This does not seem to be the BJP's role. We don't even feel the need for it. There is confusion about whether we are in a grand alliance or not. So we're ready to fight. We will field 300-400 candidates in each constituency," he said.

"We are self-respecting, no one has the power to finish anyone's party. There are issues of cotton prices, housing, and labor. We're going to run a campaign to see who people vote for. I would have made 4 calls if I needed to. When there is elections to the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha, we are called and asked. But I've been experiencing for 20 years that no one asks after that. I know it all. We don't bow down," he said.

Kadu further commented, "We will not hold talks with Chief Minister Shinde. If they take the initiative, we will discuss it, but we don't feel the need for a discussion. The chief minister's party is big, but it is our party, our ideology. We move forward with that ideology. With EVM machines, we don't know who our votes go to. So, I will campaign as an MP and field as many candidates as possible in every constituency,"

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Samaj Party, led by former minister Mahadev Jankar, had demanded some seats from the BJP, but it was rejected and Jankar is now in touch with the NCP led by Sharad Pawar. Jankar had contested from Baramati in 2014 against NCP's Supriya Sule. He was an RSP candidate and the BJP had supported him. However, they were defeated.

