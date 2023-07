MLA Bacchu Kadu writes letter to CM Eknath Shinde, seeks ban on Sachin Tendulkar's ad

Former Indian cricketer and recipient of Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar, has sparked a controversy by featuring in a Paytm First advertisement. The call to ban the advertisement has grown stronger, arguing that Sachin should refrain from endorsing gambling-related content. Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu has joined the chorus, urging for a ban on the said advertisement.

“I have one complaint, being a Bharat Ratna, he has a fan base. Games like Rummy are in Paytm First. Various games are opened in it. Many children have committed suicide. Ban has also been imposed in Assam, Andhra, Arunachal, and Telangana. So this is my open letter to Sachin Tendulkar, please don't advertise a game that has a bad effect on society,” Kadu said.

Demand to Ban Sachin Tendulkar's Gambling Ad; Allegations of Financial Cheating Raised by Bacchu Kadu. Bacchu Kadu has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding this matter.

Sachin Tendulkar Became Brand Ambassador for Paytm's Paytm First Game Three Years Ago. The Partnership Aims to Expand Fantasy Games Reach to a Larger Audience.