Sena MLAs’ Disqualification Verdict Today: State Awaits Historic Decision Amidst Political Heat

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra is electric as the state braces for the verdict on the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs, set to be announced today by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. This decision, expected at 4 pm, could have significant repercussions for the state's political landscape and marks a culmination of months of legal wrangling and intense political drama.

Anticipation hangs heavy in the air as both Shiv Sena factions – the Thackeray group and the Shinde group – await the verdict with bated breath. The petitions, filed by Sunil Prabhu seeking the disqualification of MLAs from both sides, have been divided into six categories, adding to the complexity of the impending ruling. To maintain order in the face of potential volatility, security arrangements across the state, particularly in Mumbai, have been significantly bolstered.

The Legislative Secretariat is currently finalizing the verdict document, a weighty tome expected to exceed 500 pages. A concise summary of around 5-10 pages will be read out in the Legislative Assembly's central hall, followed by the distribution of the complete document to the lawyers involved.

In June 2022, Shinde and a number of other MLAs rebelled against then chief minister Thackeray, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. The Supreme Court, in the previous month, granted an extension until January 10 for Narwekar to decide on the cross-petitions filed by opposing factions of the Shiv Sena, each seeking the disqualification of the other's MLAs. Thackeray noted that since the Supreme Court's directive in May of the previous year for Narwekar to make a decision on the pleas for disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the speaker has met with the chief minister on two occasions.

The Election Commission assigned the name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol of 'bow and arrow' to the faction led by Eknath Shinde. In contrast, the faction led by Thackeray was designated as Shiv Sena (UBT), with a flaming torch as its symbol.