MLA Ravi Rana alleges Uddhav Thackeray had tried to suppress Amravati pharmacist murder case when he was CM

MLA Ravi Rana alleged then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had pressured police to probe the killing of Amravati Pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in June as robbery at the behest of Congress leader and demanded probe by an SIT to ascertain Thackeray's alleged role.

Replying to Rana’s demand, state minister Shamburaj Desai told the Legislative Assembly the State Intelligence Department (SID) will be asked to submit a report to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the charges levelled by Rana in 15 days.

As per a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 11 persons last week, Kolhe, who had shared a social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks, was killed by some radical Islamists of the Tablighi Jamaat to avenge the alleged dishonour of Prophet Mohammad.

According to a report of PTI, Kolhe propagated the Hindu religion and when he received threats, the Amravati Police did not take it seriously, Rana alleged.

When Kolhe was killed publicly, then CM Thackeray gave instructions to convert the probe into a case of robbery and suppress it at the behest of a Congress leader, claimed the Independent MLA who hails from Amravati district in east Maharashtra. He demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be formed to investigate Uddhav’s role.