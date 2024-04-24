MLA Ravi Rana Criticizes Bacchu Kadu after Dispute over Amravati Campaign Ground

In Amravati Lok Sabha constituency, MLA Bachchu Kadu, leader of The Prahar Janshakti Party, a constituent of the Grand Alliance, has fielded his party's candidate, taking an aggressive stand against Mahayuti candidate Navneet Rana. While Bachchu Kadu and Navneet Rana have been engaged in a verbal spat in the last few days, yesterday, there was a lot of ruckus over the meeting at the Science Core ground. Bachchu Kadu took an aggressive stand against the police administration, alleging that despite getting permission earlier, the police were not allowing him to hold a rally at the ground, citing the rally of BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Now MLA Ravi Rana has criticised MLA Bachchu Kadu over this.

"Rahul Gandhi is on a tour today, we had also booked the ground where his rally is scheduled to be held, but when the high profile leader came, he had to be given the ground according to his security, we gave it to him. The Constitution must be respected. Two days ago, we had booked the house where Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray were supposed to meet, they told us that they wanted the house for the security of Sharad Pawar and Thackeray, so we gave it to them too. We did not capitalize on it, capitalizing and cheap publicity with capital has now become Bachchu Kadu's business, MLA Ravi Rana said.

"What did he do for the people, what industry he brought, what did he do for the farmers? Bachchu Kadu put me in jail during Diwali. I know what the crisis of the poor is. The people of Amravati know him." Rana also said that for cheap publicity, opposing the country's home minister, will not yield anything.

"There were two ministers in Amravati district when there were major riots in the district. Stones were pelted at the houses of Hindus. Umesh Kolhe was murdered. He didn't say anything about it at the time. The NIA started the investigation after Navneet Rana met Amit Shah and requested him to investigate the murder." Rana also alleged that Yashomati Thakur and Bachchu Kadu had asked the police to close the file.