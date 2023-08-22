MLA Sanjay Sharma gets notice from Nagpur police in Sana Khan murder case

Prominent political leaders from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are being associated with the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party woman leader Sana Khan.

Amidst this, Nagpur Police has recently issued a notice to Sanjay Sharma, a former BJP MLA from Narsinghpur and now associated with Congress. He is required to appear before Nagpur Police within two days, Loksatta reported.

A case of blackmail and extortion was registered against Amit, also known as Pappu Sahu, the prime accused in the Sana Khan murder case, and a notorious criminal from Jabalpur, along with his associates. Alongside Amit Sahu, a criminal named Dharmendra Yadav was also arrested on Saturday. Amit Sahu, with the assistance of his accomplices from Jabalpur and Nagpur, had physically and mentally tortured a 35-year-old victim. He had threatened to kill her and pressured her to send explicit content to several acquaintances. Subsequently, he coerced her into creating pornographic videos and photos with these individuals. Utilizing this content, Amit Sahu blackmailed and extorted money from many in Nagpur by leveraging the threat of defamation.

The accused managed to deceive numerous individuals in Nagpur through this method. Several videos and photos from the operation were found on Sana Khan's mobile phone. Amit Sahu murdered Sana and disposed of her body in the Hiran River. Subsequently, under the guidance of Sahu's associate Dharmendra Yadav, another accomplice named Kamlesh Patel discarded Sana Khan's mobile phone into the Narmada River. Additionally, a mobile phone was concealed in a well, although it contained limited data.

Who is Kamlesh Patel?

Kamlesh Patel, a criminal from Jabalpur, is considered Dharmendra Yadav's right-hand man. He is involved in sand smuggling and other illegal activities, having committed multiple crimes under Dharmendra's guidance. His connection with Sahu was established through Dharmendra. Police suspect Kamlesh Patel destroyed Sana Khan's mobile phone by storing clippings from the sextortion racket in a secure location after the murder.

Four accused arrested so far

Four accused have been arrested in the case, namely Amit Sahu, Dharmendra Yadav, Jitendra Goud, and Kamlesh Patel. Sahu and his gang allegedly used a sextortion racket to extort money from politicians and businessmen in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Some of the illicit funds are suspected to have been transferred through UPI transactions. The police have contacted the banks where the accused hold accounts, seeking relevant details.