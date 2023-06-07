MLA Sanjay Shirsat summoned by Pune court in defamation case filed by Sushma Andhare

Sanjay Shirsat, MLA from Shivsena's Eknath Shinde faction, has been summoned by the Pune Court in response to a defamation suit filed by Sushma Andhare. The court has asked Shirsat's presence in the case on June 13.

Sushma Andhare, a prominent leader of Shivsena under Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, took legal action against Sanjay Shirsat due to his controversial statement targeting her. The hearing at the Pune court is scheduled for 11 am on June 13.

Sushma Andhare had previously claimed that she faced difficulties in finding a police station willing to accept her complaint. As a result, she approached the court to file a defamation lawsuit. The incident occurred when Sanjay Shirsat made an inappropriate comment about her during a public rally.