MLC elections 2022: Strategies to turn independents towards NCP: Ajit Pawar

There are only 48 hours left for the Legislative Council elections. In this election, 11 candidates are in the fray for 10 seats. There are 5 candidates from BJP, 2 each from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. But the Congress-NCP will need additional votes to elect a second candidate and the BJP will need a fifth candidate. Therefore, all parties are preparing to turn the independents to their side.

Regarding this election, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that efforts are being made to keep the MLAs together for the Legislative Council elections. Care will be taken to ensure that the vote does not fall out. 1 vote was cast in Rajya Sabha. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is united. No problem whatsoever. It is true that some leaders called independents. Ajit Pawar said that some independents have made it clear that they will vote for Uddhav Thackeray.

We are making an attempt to reach the figure with the help of independents, said Ajit Pawar. Independents should be respected. Our focus is on how the NCP will get the votes of the independents. Leaders of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi have been met by leaders of all parties.