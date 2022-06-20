MLC polls: MVA'ss Shankarrao Gadakh admitted to hospital after voting

The voting process for the state assembly elections, which has attracted the attention of the entire state, is currently in its final stages. Every vote is important for BJP and Mahavikas Aghadi in this election. Therefore, ailing MLAs from both sides have also been called for voting. At this time, Mahavikas Aghadi Minister Shankarrao Gadakh had to go directly to the hospital from the polling station. Shankarrao Gadakh was on his way to Mumbai for the Legislative Council polls when his car slipped on the road. As a result, Shankarrao Gadakh's spine was injured. Due to this, Gadakh was feeling severe pain in his back.



However, Shankarrao Gadakh came to the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday morning as he had to cast his vote for the MLC elections. After leaving the polling station, Shankarrao Gadakh reached Reliance Hospital directly.

