MMRTA Approves Fare Revision for Mumbai Taxis on Nashik, Shirdi, and Pune Routes, Check Details

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved the revision of fares of share taxis, namely black-and-yellow taxis and blue-silver air-conditioned taxis plying from Mumbai on three routes - Nashik, Shirdi, and Pune.

According to this, air-conditioned taxis for Nashik will cost Rs 100 more and Shirdi Rs 200 more. For Mumbai-Pune, air-conditioned and simple taxis will cost Rs 50 more.

Some demands were made by the Mumbai Taxi Association. Keeping these demands in mind, according to the Khatua Committee report, fare revision has been approved. The new fare hike is likely to come into effect from next month.

Mumbai-Nashik air-conditioned taxi

Current rates: Rs. 475

New rates Rs. 575

Mumbai Shirdi air-conditioned taxi

Current rates: Rs. 625

New Rates: Rs. 825

Mumbai - Pune Simple Taxi

Current rates: Rs 450

New rates: Rs. 500

Mumbai - Pune air-conditioned taxi

Current rates: Rs. 525

New rates: Rs. 575