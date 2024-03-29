MMRTA Approves Fare Revision for Mumbai Taxis on Nashik, Shirdi, and Pune Routes, Check Details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 29, 2024 11:09 AM2024-03-29T11:09:22+5:302024-03-29T11:18:35+5:30
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved the revision of fares of share taxis, namely black-and-yellow taxis and blue-silver air-conditioned taxis plying from Mumbai on three routes - Nashik, Shirdi, and Pune.
According to this, air-conditioned taxis for Nashik will cost Rs 100 more and Shirdi Rs 200 more. For Mumbai-Pune, air-conditioned and simple taxis will cost Rs 50 more.
Some demands were made by the Mumbai Taxi Association. Keeping these demands in mind, according to the Khatua Committee report, fare revision has been approved. The new fare hike is likely to come into effect from next month.
Mumbai-Nashik air-conditioned taxi
Current rates: Rs. 475
New rates Rs. 575
Mumbai Shirdi air-conditioned taxi
Current rates: Rs. 625
New Rates: Rs. 825
Mumbai - Pune Simple Taxi
Current rates: Rs 450
New rates: Rs. 500
Mumbai - Pune air-conditioned taxi
Current rates: Rs. 525
New rates: Rs. 575