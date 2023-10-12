MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde hold talks on toll issues in state

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by an MNS delegation. During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including toll collection, toll plazas, and the facilities available at toll plazas in the state. Subsequently, Raj Thackeray briefed the media on the meeting's outcomes and the decisions that were reached.

“I'll share one important detail with you now. We had an extensive discussion with the Chief Minister, his officials, and the relevant minister. Following this discussion, a meeting will take place at my residence tomorrow (October 13) to reach a decision. The meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. I will inform you of the decisions made during this meeting,” he said. However, Raj Thackeray did not disclose the attendees of the meeting.

Thackeray declined to provide further comments, stating that he would share the decisions regarding tolls after the meeting. The issue of police residences was raised during the meeting, and when asked about it, Thackeray mentioned that it would also be addressed in tomorrow's meeting. "The chief minister has shown a wholly positive attitude towards the issues raised during the meeting," Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray addressed several issues related to toll collection in the state. He questioned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, 'If people are already paying road tax, why is toll also being levied?' The demand was made to refrain from increasing toll rates. Thackeray also inquired, 'Why are there no amenities and restroom facilities for women at toll plazas?' The meeting also brought up concerns about the poor condition of roads.