MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo hip bone surgery on June 1

"I shall be undergoing hip bone surgery on June 1... I have been in pain since some time in the legs and now also in the back," Raj -- the estranged cousin of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- said at a rally here.

Post-surgery, he would be recuperating for a couple of months but promised to write a letter to 'all Hindu sisters and brothers' on the MNS' ongoing agitation against loudspeakers on mosques in the state."For the first time in Maharashtra's history, the early morning 'azans' have stopped being played on loudspeakers... It was due to the MNS... If they increase their volume, then our campaign will be started again. Our Hindutva gives results," claimed Raj. Thackeray on Sunday once again reiterated his demand for uniform civil code and also launched a scathing attack on chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over 'our hindutva real-their hindutva fake' remark. Raj also praised his legal team for its role during protest.

