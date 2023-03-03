MNS gives warning by sharing video after Sandeep Deshpande discharged from hospital

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked by three people wearing masks in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday morning while he was on his morning walk. The party alleged the Shiv Sena (UBT) had a hand in the attack and demanded immediate action.

Sandeep Deshpande was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Dadar for treatment after the incident. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Amit Thackeray, and Nitin Sardesai were rushed to Hinduja Hospital.

Sandeep Deshpande was discharged from the hospital after proper treatment. "Everyone knows who is behind the attack on me but I am not scared of anyone. I will keep speaking," Deshpande, who was discharged from Hinduja Hospital after receiving treatment, said.

When he came out with a discharge. Raj Thackeray was also standing behind him at that time. In the meantime, the video has been shared by the MNS. The MNS has also warned that if anyone is trying to instill a culture of such cowardly attacks in Maharashtra, the attackers and their handlers should remember who is standing behind the Maharashtra Sainik.

वाद-प्रतिवाद अपेक्षित पण ही अशी भ्याड हल्ल्यांची संस्कृती महाराष्ट्रात रुजवायचा कुणी प्रयत्न करत असेल तर महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांच्या पाठीशी कोण उभे आहेत हे हल्लेखोरांनी, त्याच्या सूत्रधारांनी लक्षात ठेवावं ! pic.twitter.com/MqvOXpvwXm — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, police teams have reached Sandeep Deshpande’s house for questioning. It has also come to light that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called up Sandeep Deshpande and enquired about his health. Eknath Shinde also assured Sandeep Deshpande that he would take strict action against the attackers.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Amey Khopkar alleged that Shiv Sena workers were behind the attack and demanded the police take Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in custody. “Deshpande has been exposing the corruption and scams taking place in the BMC and hence he was attacked. The police should take Aaditya and Raut in custody and enquire with them to know the truth,” Khopkar said.