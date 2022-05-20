MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande warns Thackeray govt after getting pre-arrest bail

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has finally appeared before the media after 16 days after the sessions court granted him pre-arrest bail. This time, Sandeep Deshpande, while presenting his side, has strongly criticized the state government. The government made this effort to keep our mouth shut, not to speak against the government, 'warned Deshpande.

"The media footage was self-evident, we were falsely accused and the entire Maharashtra police was looking for us for this crime. My lawyers showed screenshots of the footage in court and told us that the government had filed charges against us to create pressure. We had full faith in the law and we got justice accordingly, 'said Sandeep Deshpande.