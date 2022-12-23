MNS president Raj Thackeray meets Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Nagpur and discussed a range of issues.

Shinde tweeted he met Thackeray in the state legislature complex along with MNS MLA Raju Patil. During this time, many topics were discussed, including the work of the legislature, Shinde tweeted.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray said elections to various civic bodies in the states, including Thane must be held immediately. While the terms of several municipal corporations and councils have ended, polls have not been held so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Slamming the Thane Municipal Corporation, he said several civic services were being given by builders, who are earning from them, instead of authorities. The city is being run by builders and not the civic body, he alleged.