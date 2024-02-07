MNS Shares a Video of Ajit Pawar Objecting Election Commission's Shiv Sena Verdict Favoring Shinde

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ruled that the party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the real Nationalist Congress Party( NCP). Also, the party's name and watch symbol have been given to Ajit Pawar's group. This decision has dealt a major political blow to Sharad Pawar's group.



After a few tests, the Election Commission decided on the petition regarding who the real NCP belongs to. "We will challenge the EC's verdict in the Supreme Court. We are sure that the Supreme Court will give us justice," said Jayant Patil, state president of NCP's Sharad Pawar faction.

There has been a lot of discussion in the political circles after Ajit Pawar's faction's win. Various political leaders are voicing their views on the decision. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has tweeted a video of Ajit Pawar.

This video of Ajit Pawar shared by MNS was when Eknath Shinde got the symbol of the Shiv Sena party, bow and arrow. Ajit Pawar had then targeted Eknath Shinde. "Hey... Those whose fathers floated the party, whose fathers raised the party, who took out the party at Shivaji Park, took it across Maharashtra, you took away their party, took away their symbol. Even though this decision has been made by the Election Commission, has the public agreed? it should also be considered. And if there was a threat, make a different party, who stopped you?", Ajit Pawar is seen saying this in this video.

The video showed how fragile political loyalties are, as the Ajit Pawar who criticised Eknath Shinde for breaking the Shiv Sena then eventually became the one to do so to his own party.