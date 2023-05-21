Modi thinks he is running a local shop in Ahmedabad, not country says, Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the PM has messed up with the economy of India and believes he is running a local shop from Ahmedabad and not the country. He also alleged that most of the black money is with the BJP leaders and their friends and they have already got the denominations changed.

“It is said that demonetisation was done to flush out black money. But the black money did not come out. Most of the black money is with BJP leaders and their friends. The BJP has spoiled the country’s economy,” Raut said. He added, “No one has played with the country’s economy so ruthlessly.

His party colleague and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the RBI’s latest decision needs to be studied in detail. More so, an audit should be done of the 2016 demonetisation, he added.The RBI on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said the existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.