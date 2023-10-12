Modi will not become Prime Minister in 2024: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday stated that the INDIA alliance is made for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Assembly elections happen at the local level in many states so seat sharing will be done as per the local seats there. In the INDIA Alliance, discussions take place on Lok Sabha elections, we are limited to that.

Raut also mentioned that Congress is a major party in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, and they will make decisions regarding their electoral alliances. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not form a government in 2024 at the centre. PM Modi will not become Prime Minister.

Earlier, the opposition parties, united under the banner of the INDIA on August 31-September 1, concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

INDIA alliance is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress and the parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.