Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature to begin today

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature is set to begin in Mumbai on Monday. The three-week session would be held from Monday (July 17) till August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point.It will be the first session after former Leader of Opposition and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, broke ranks with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance along with a bunch of NCP MLAs.

The Monsoon session has 24 proposed bills. Out of these, 10 have got the nod from the Cabinet and 14 are yet to be passed by the cabinet and would be tabled following that. One bill which has already been passed by he Legislative Council will be tabled in the Assembly. Moreover, one bill that is pending with the joint committee of both houses is also expected to be tabled.Apart from these 24 bills, 6 ordinances already in effect will also be tabled in the monsoon session to get the legislature's approval.Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.On the eve of the State Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a joint press conference and said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.