Monsoon updates: Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Vidarbha to experience heavy downpours in next 24 hours

With the monsoon in full swing, Pune city and the Ghat areas region have been graced with rainfall. The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Vidarbha within the next 24 hours. Moreover, the upper regions of the ghat have been experiencing consistent rainfall since Sunday, resulting in favourable precipitation in the dam area as well.

As the monsoon arrives, many individuals head to Tamhini Ghat, Lonavala, and other locations for leisurely walks, resulting in increased crowds. Responding to the situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the region, urging people to exercise caution. Pune has also started experiencing a gentle drizzle of rainfall. After a respite from rain on Monday, the atmosphere has once again become overcast since this morning. In the past 24 hours, Shivajinagar received 7 mm of rainfall, Vadgaonsheri received 7.5 mm, Koregaon Park received 5 mm, NDA received 3.5 mm, and Magarpatta received 0.5 mm of rainfall.