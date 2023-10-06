Monsoon withdraws from 45% of Maharashtra: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the withdrawal of the monsoon from Mumbai and approximately 45% of Maharashtra's regions. This withdrawal is currently underway in certain parts of the state and is expected to progress in the coming days. Notably, the monsoon has simultaneously withdrawn from three major areas: Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

Today SW-Monsoon withdrawn from all 3 major cities of Maharashtra ie Mumbai,Pune &Nagpur. Withdrawal line in State passes through 'Nagpur-Parbhani-Pune-Alibag'.Withdrawal occurred from 45% areas of State;Withdrawl from rest parts will b in next 4-5days.Dry weather likely in Pune. pic.twitter.com/pTHhE8h368 — Anupam Kashyapi Never B Upset (@anupamkashyapi) October 6, 2023

Furthermore, the IMD predicts that the monsoon is likely to retreat from other parts of Maharashtra, as well as regions in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, within the next two to three days.

Currently, the monsoon still prevails in South Konkan, Goa, Ratnagiri, Sindudurg, and other areas. However, the weather department anticipates that it will withdraw from these regions within the next three to four days.