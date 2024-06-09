'MoS Will Be A Demotion For Me': Praful Patel Confirms There'll Be No Minister From Ajit Pawar's NCP In Union Cabinet

Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party will not have any representation in the Union Cabinet, party leader Praful Patel informed on Sunday, just hours before the new cabinet under PM Modi takes oath.

Patel stated that the party was offered a Minister of State (MoS) position. However, since he has previously served as a Cabinet Minister, it would be a demotion for him.

"...Last night we were informed that our party will get a Minister of State with independent charge...I was earlier a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government, so this will be a demotion for me. We have informed the BJP leadership, and they have already told us to just wait for a few days, they will take remedial measures..." Praful Patel told reporters in the national capital.

Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel were the main candidates from the NCP, with significant discussions around Praful Patel's name. Although Patel's name was confirmed by NCP leaders in a meeting held in Delhi, several Maharashtra leaders received calls, but none from the NCP.

The NCP's participation in the cabinet remains unresolved due to the difficulties in appointing senior leaders to ministerial positions. There is a risk of dissatisfaction among other coalition partners if the NCP is given a cabinet position, especially since there are seven parties with only one elected MP each across the country.