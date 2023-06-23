Mother shocked as orphanage sells her baby for Rs 5 lakh in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman from Paithan handed over her two-and-a-half-month-old baby to a city orphanage, unaware that the operator of the orphanage would sell the child for Rs 5 lakh on Tuesday. Surprisingly, the baby's mother arrived at Jawahar Nagar police station the following day. The mother revealed to the police that she had given her newborn to the orphanage in Loni on April 2, following the death of the child's father.

Dilip Srihari Raut, the director of Jijamata Balakashram in Shivshankar Colony, along with his wife Savita, approached a businessman with a request to sell the baby for Rs 5 lakh. Recently, the couple had sold another baby who had been directly entrusted to them. On Tuesday morning, Inspector Amrapali Tayade from the Bharosa cell received this information. With the assistance of Sub-inspectors Anita Fasate and Jyoti Gat, as well as Inspector Venkatesh Kendre and Assistant Inspector Dilip Chandan, a raid was conducted, leading to the discovery of the baby. Furthermore, the couple who intended to buy the baby were also present at the scene. They confessed to planning to purchase the child for Rs 5 lakh, having already paid an advance of Rs 10,000.

On Wednesday, the mother of the baby went to the Jawahar Nagar police station and openly shared the complete truth with Kendra and Chandan. Following her husband's demise, she relocated to Shirdi while being pregnant and residing in a live-in relationship. After giving birth at a hospital in Loni, she made the decision to give her child up for adoption. Meanwhile, the police recorded her statement, and Kendre mentioned that the women and child development department would communicate with the social welfare department to gather information regarding the orphanage.