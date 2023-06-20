MP Sanjay Raut writes to UN, calls for June 20 to be declared as 'World Traitors Day'

Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (UBT), made an unusual request to the United Nations, asking them to designate June 20 as "World Traitors Day." This remark was aimed at Eknath Shinde and his group of legislators, suggesting their disloyalty to the party.

The Shiv Sena party was originally established by Balasaheb Thackeray in 1966. However, it experienced a division within its ranks when around 40 legislators, including the current Chief Minister Shinde, rebelled against the party. This split resulted in a significant internal conflict.

To put it simply, Sanjay Raut, a member of the Shiv Sena party, asked the United Nations to mark June 20 as a day to recognize traitors worldwide, indirectly referring to Eknath Shinde and his group of legislators who separated from the party.

"I am writing to you with an appeal to observe June 20 as World Traitors Day. Sir, I represent a party called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and am a parliamentarian from the Upper House in India. My party Shiv Sena (UBT) hails from Maharashtra, a prominent state in western India. It was started by Mr Balasaheb Thackeray in 1966 who championed the cause of local youth in Mumbai. (erstwhile Bombay)," he wrote in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

He further stated that a huge group of 40 legislators abandoned Shiv Sena after instigation by BJP.

"The 40 MLAs who stabbed us were led by a leading legislator Mr Eknath Shinde (who is now the CM of Maharashtra). Along with them, 10 more Independents supporting MVA government left us. The process of leaving began on June 20 when Eknath Shinde and others left Mumbai for a neighbouring state of Gujarat. They deserted Uddhav Thackeray who was an ailing man and underwent two major surgeries on November 12 and November 19, 2021. Each one of them took advantage of his illness," he wrote.

He further stated hence he is appealing to him to declare June 20 as World Traitors Day like June 21 is observed as World Yoga Day. "This must be done so that World remembers Traitors," he wrote.