MSRDC to develop 180 km expressway between Pune and Nashik for faster connectivity

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to develop a 180 km expressway between Pune and Nashik on the lines of the expresswaay bteween Mumbai and Pune to provide faster connectivity between the golden triangle of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik.

MSRDC official said that due to the surge in economic activities in Nashik as it is established as an industrial city and designated logistic zone, the transportation of freight and passenger will witness enhanced demand. At present, Mumbai and Pune are connected by Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, and Mumbai and Nashik by Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. However, there is no expressway connectivity between Pune and Nashik.

According to a report of The Indian Express, the Union government had already proposed a semi-highspeed railway between Pune and Nashik to establish an industrial corridor between the two cities. MSRDC officer said the state government has decided to implement the Pune-Nashik industrial expressway to boost the state’s economy and create more job opportunities.