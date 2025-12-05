MSRTC Launches AC Bus Service Between Borivali and Nashik Via Samruddhi Mahamarg; Check Timings and Fare

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched electric AC bus services between Mumbai and Nashik under its state-of-the-art electric will travel via the newly constructed Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The new service is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai (Borivali) and Nashik, offering a safe and comfortable journey to commuters travelling from the western suburbs and Nashik. To promote sustainable transportation, MSRTC has inducted 65 electric buses into its fleet. These buses are now being operated on key routes, including Nashik–Borivali and Nashik–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

बोरीवली ते नाशिक समृद्धी महामार्ग मार्गे अतिजलद ई-शिवाई आधुनिक , वातानुकुलीत बस सेवा सुरु..! pic.twitter.com/Nv69KluGeo — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) December 5, 2025

Bus Time Table

1. Borivali–Nashik:

Departure Time: 05:00, 07:00, 08:00, 09:00, 10:00, 11:00, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:30, 17:00.

Fare: Rs 509

Women’s Fare: Rs 266

2. Nashik–Borivali:

Departure Time: 06:00, 07:00, 08:00, 09:00, 10:00, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30, 17:30.

Fare: Rs 509

Women’s Fare: Rs 266

This important service was inaugurated by Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad (IAS). Regional Manager Vijay Gite, Divisional Controller Sachin Kshirsagar and other officials were also present at the event. Passengers can book tickets online on MSRTC’s official portal or MSRTC Mobile Reservation App.