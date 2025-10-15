MSRTC to Run 235 Diwali Special Buses on Pune-Kolhapur Route; Check Details

Busses are filled with commuters traveling back to home town for the celebration of Diwali. Number of passengers is huge, and to curb that, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will be running additional buses starting from today, October 15 2025 till November 5 to provide them with convenience and income. In addition to the regular buses, as many as 235 additional buses will be running on the Pune-Kolhapur route.

Diwali is it an important festival of the year, families come to Chakarmani village for Diwali. Schools are also closed. Due to this, buses are very crowded. Due to this, it has been planned to run additional buses in rural areas including Pune-Kolhapur, Mumbai, Parel, Borivali, Badlapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Pune, Nigdi, Vallabhnagar, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Akkalkot, Barshi, Latur, Belgaum.

These additional buses will also be on the route for returning to the village for Diwali. All the additional transport trips are available for online reservation. The corporation administration has appealed to passengers to reserve their tickets in advance through the reservation center at the corporation's bus stand, web portal, and mobile app facility.

Travel wherever you like

During the Diwali period, the corporation will also effectively implement the travel wherever you like scheme for four or seven days. Passes will also be given at a discounted rate for this.

Ban on parking private buses in the central bus stand area

To stop traffic congestion and hooliganism, there is a ban on parking private buses in the central bus stand area. Still, since many private buses park their buses in the name of picking up and dropping off passengers, the traffic congestion is increasing. After 7 pm, private bus drivers are seen coming to the central bus stand and picking up and dropping off passengers.