Muharram 2023: Pune Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of procession; check routes here

The Pune Traffic Police Deputy Commissioner has issued an advisory urging citizens to consider alternative routes for the following day due to extensive traffic diversions put in place for the occasion of Muharram. The diversions are scheduled for the afternoon in relation to the procession.

Main Procession (3:00 pm) - Route: From Srinath Talkies to Datta Mandir Belbagh Chowk - Budhwar Chowk - Jijamata Chowk - Turn left to Shaniwarwada Futka Buruj, Gadgil Putla Chowk in front of Shaniwarwada - Turn right to Dengle Bridge - Under the railway bridge, RTO Chowk to Sangam Bridge.

The Camp procession (12 noon) - Route: From Tabut Street to Batliwala Bagh - Sarbatwala Chowk - Babajan Dargah - Gawksab Masjid - Turn left to M. G. By road Kohinoor Chowk - Naz Hotel Chowk - Turn left on Buti Street and stop at Batliwala Baghi Chowk around 2 pm for a religious function.

The procession then proceeded to Nehru Memorial Hall- Old Samarth Police Station and take a left turn from K. E. M. hospital towards Daruwala Bridge- Phadke Houd Chowk- Belbagh Chowk route to Srinath Cinema takes part in the main procession.

Procession from Khadki area (6.45 pm) - Route: The procession will take place from Bopodi Chowk on the Mumbai-Pune Road to the river bank of Dapodi.

Patil Estate Street No. 10- Procession (2 pm) - Route: The procession near Silk Department and Milk Dairy will arrive at Patil Estate and return to the place. The casket procession from Patil Estate will be immersed at Sangam Bridge.

Imamwada Camp Procession (From 10:30 am) - Route: Imamwada Lashkar- Agakhan Compound to Imamwada Marg- Nehru Memorial Chowk- turn left in front of Police Commissioner Office- General Post Office Chowk- Sadhu Vaswani Chowk- 13 Connaught Road- Agakhan Compound and return to Imamwada for immersion.

Authorities advise the public to stay informed about the scheduled diversions and plan their travel accordingly to minimize inconvenience during these events.