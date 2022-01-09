MUHS postpones exams due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Medical students' examinations conducted by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences have been postponed in view of the rapidly growing number of corona patients. The decision has been taken keeping in view the need for medical services of medical teachers and students of affiliated colleges of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in case of high prevalence of Omicron virus in the state.

Decision in the meeting



Against the backdrop of increasing corona, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Amit Deshmukh, Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and Minister of Medical Education. The decision was taken at this meeting. Vice Chancellor of the University, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar, Secretary of Medical Education Dr. Saurabh Vijay, Commissioner of Medical Education Virendra Singh, Director, Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar, Joint Director, Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Registrar Dr. Kalidas Chavan, Controller of Examinations Dr. Ajit Pathak and concerned officers were present.

When exam will be held?

The examinations for postgraduate students were to start from January 17, 2022. Now these exams will be held from 14th February 2022. The exams may be postponed if the Corona outbreak escalates.