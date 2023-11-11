Mulund: Lab technician arrested for molesting minor girl during dental x-ray

Mulund police reported the arrest of a laboratory technician at a diagnostic center on charges of molesting a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Suraj Shinde. The alleged incident took place on Thursday when the victim, a 15-year-old, was at a diagnostic centre in Mulund West to get a dental X-ray done.

Suffering from a toothache, the girl underwent an X-ray at the diagnostic center. Allegedly, during the procedure, a lab technician inappropriately touched her. In response to the girl's outcry, the accused fled the scene. The victim, accompanied by her family, promptly approached the nearest police station to file a complaint, stated a Mulund police officer.

﻿The case was registered against the accused, identified as Suraj Shinde, under Section 354 A of IPC and POCSO.The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which sentenced him to police custody till November 13.