Mumbai: 1 injured, after fire breaks out in Dharavi cloth garments shop

A woman was injured in a fire that broke out at some garment units located in the Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai, a Fire Brigade official said.

At least four to five garment units located in Ashok Mill compound were affected by the blaze which erupted at around noon, he said. It is a Level 1 fire and as per the updates available so far, a woman was injured, he said.

As per Mumbai Fire Brigade, Level I fires are treated as minor emergency calls. Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, and two fire bikes rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the official added.