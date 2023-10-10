Mumbai: 10 rare star tortoises seized from Crawford market

The Maharashtra forest department took action on Monday by confiscating 10 rare star tortoises from a well-known market in South Mumbai. Additionally, they arrested one individual in connection with this incident, as confirmed by an official source.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest department’s Thane unit under the Mumbai range seized the 10 live star tortoises from Crawford Market. The reptiles were found in possession of a person who was arrested while trying to sell them, he said.

According to the official, the tortoises were transferred to a Thane facility for a medical checkup before being sent to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for additional treatment and rehabilitation. The group is a non-governmental organisation that promotes the preservation of urban wildlife and works to reduce conflicts between people and wildlife.

Star tortoises are one of the most trafficked species in illegal native wildlife trade due to their high demand in the market for keeping as pets, said Pawan Sharma, founder-president of RAWW and an honorary wildlife warden with the forest department. Possession, transport or sale of this species is illegal. Buying, selling or keeping any native wildlife is banned and individuals involved in a such activity can be booked for violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Sharma said.