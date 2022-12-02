Mumbai: 13-year old girl raped and assaulted in classroom

A 13-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two of her classmates in the classroom of a civic school in Central Mumbai. The incident, according to the police, took place when other students from the class had gone to the ground floor for dance practice.The Matunga police have registered a case on the complaint of a relative of the minor girl. The police have booked the two minor boys under sections 376 D-A (gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The police revealed that the incident took place in a Marathi medium civic school located on the Harbour Line on Monday.“The accused and the victim study in standard eight and in the same class. When no one was around, the two minor boys allegedly sexually assaulted their classmate in the classroom. The girl was afraid after the incident and therefore she informed her relatives about the incident a little late. The relatives then reported the incident to us and we registered the case based on the relative’s complaint. The girl has been sent for medical examination and we produced the two minor boys before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent them to the Children’s Home in Dongri,” said a police officer.The police officer said the boys have already recorded their statements with the police. “We will be also recording statements of the school authorities as the incident took place in the classroom,” said the police officer.