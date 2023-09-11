Mumbai: 2 killed, 3 injured after car catches fire in Matunga

Two brothers lost their lives, and three other individuals sustained injuries when the car they were riding in caught fire in Mumbai early Monday morning. The incident took place at around 4 am on B A Road in Matunga area after the CNG car hit a road divider when the vehicle occupants were going on a joyride after having a party, officials said.

The car abruptly ignited, and its occupants were unable to exit the vehicle in time, as stated by a fire official. Afterward, local residents informed both fire and police personnel, who promptly arrived at the scene. The fire official has identified the deceased as Prem Vaghela (18) and Ajay Vaghela (20). An official from Sion police station said all the car occupants were residents of suburban Mankhurd. They were on way to the Marine Drive in south Mumbai for a joyride after a party, he said.

In the course of the incident, it was reported that both the door locks on the left side of the car became stuck, resulting in the occupants being unable to exit the vehicle, according to the fire official. One of the car's occupants, Harsh Kadam (20), sustained burn injuries ranging from 60 to 70 percent, while another occupant, Hitesh Bhoir (25), and the driver, Kunal Attar (25), also suffered severe burn injuries, as per the fire official's account.

The police official said it was a CNG car and as it dashed against the road divider, it caught fire. On the basis of primary information, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Further investigation is underway, the official added.