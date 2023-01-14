Mumbai: 32-year-old lifeguard held for kidnapping missing MBBS student

A 32-year-old lifeguard has been arrested here for allegedly kidnapping an MBBS student from a city college who has been missing since November 2021, Mumbai Police said.

Sadichha Sane (22), a third-year student of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College, had been allegedly last seen with the accused. She is yet to be traced.

The accused was detained by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday night from suburban Bandra and arrested on Friday after questioning, the official said. A court sent him in police custody till January 21.

Nagpada Police had conducted narco-analysis and brain-mapping tests on him in August last year, but the reports were inconclusive, the official said.

In November 2021, Sane boarded a train at 9.58 am from Virar station and got off at Andheri as she was to appear for her prelim examinations at 2 pm. Then she boarded another train and alighted at Bandra from where she took an auto rickshaw to Bandra Bandstand, a seaside spot. Her mobile phone location history indicated that she kept on roaming around in the area that afternoon.

She told him that she was not there to end her life. The two then sat on a rock and began to chat. During this nearly three-hour period, he also clicked four selfies with her, the police official said.

When news broke that a woman matching her description had gone missing, he did not report his encounter with her to police, the official said.