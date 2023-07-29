Mumbai: 45-year-old woman injured after house collapse in Dharavi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 29, 2023 12:22 PM2023-07-29T12:22:43+5:302023-07-29T12:22:58+5:30
A 45-year-old woman was injured after a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Saturday, prompting authorities to vacate a few rooms in its vicinity, an official said.
The ground-plus-one structure on 90 Feet Road collapsed around 8.15 am, trapping a woman, the fire official said. Mumbai received heavy rains in the past few days. The woman, identified as Priya Selva Raj, was pulled from under the debris and taken to civic-run Sion hospital.
Three to four nearby rooms were vacated as a precautionary measure, he added. Dharavi is a sprawling slum pocket in central Mumbai.