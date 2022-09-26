Mumbai: 7 huts collapses in Juhu, locals vacated

Published: September 26, 2022 08:58 AM

A portion of seven hutments collapsed in a nullah located at Indra Nagar area in Juhu, Vile Parle on Sunday night, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Following the incident, 24 hutments in the same area were vacated for safety reasons and residents living in them were shifted into a school. However, no injuries have been reported in this incident."Portion of 7 hutments collapsed in a nullah located at Indra Nagar area in Juhu, Vile Parle. 

No injuries were reported in this incident. 24 hutments vacated for safety reasons and residents are shifted to Ashram BMC School," BMC said. A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI shows huts collapsing one after the other. "After the incident, two fire engines were rushed to the spot. At least 24 adjoining shanties were vacated and the residents were shifted to a civic-run school. They were provided with food and water," news agency PTI reported quoting a fire brigade official. "This apparently happened due to the construction work going on in the area," he added.

Tags : Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Hut collapse