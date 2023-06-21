Mumbai: 8 injured after lift crashes at Kamala Mills compound

A lift broke and plummeted from the fourth level of a 16-story structure in this business complex, injuring eight individuals, three of them were women, according to officials. The accident took place in the C-wing of the Trade World building at Kamala Mills Compound, which houses several corporate offices, in the Lower Parel, Mumbai area around 10.45 am, a civic official said.

According to officials, all of the injured people are stable. At least 12-14 people were on board the elevator at the time. The building’s security staff rescued those inside the lift, which crashed to the basement, and sent the injured to nearby hospitals, he said.

Of the eight injured, seven are admitted to a private hospital in Parel, while one person is being treated at the civic-run KEM hospital in the area. Four others who suffered minor bruises declined hospitalisation, the official said.