Mumbai: AAP party member files atrocity case against colleagues

Andheri police on Saturday registered an atrocity case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party officials Preeti Sharma Menon, Mannu Pillai and 20–25 others.

The complainant in the case, according to the police, is AAP office-bearer Sanjay Bhikaji Kamble-Baperkar, a resident of Kokari Nagar in Wadala.

In his FIR, Baperkar alleged that on March 10, Menon, Pillai, and their associates called the complainant and his associates to the AAP party's office at Satamwadi Junction in Andheri-East and allegedly made a deliberate, purposeful, and premeditated casteist slur in public.

In the FIR, Baperkar has further alleged that he and his associates were hurled abuses, wrongfully confined, were not allowed to step out of the office, and were manhandled. Baperkar further alleged in his complaint that he was threatened with being removed from the party and that his social reputation had been defamed.

The police have registered a criminal offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.