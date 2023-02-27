Mumbai: AAP workers stage protest against Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest

A number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were detained on Monday while they were on their way to stage a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai against the arrest of senior AAP leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The police stopped the AAP workers, who were sporting their trademark caps, near Churchgate station in south Mumbai. However, as they staged a dharna, the police detained them.

AAP’s Maharashtra unit chief Preeti Sharma Menon said the police’s job is to protect the Constitution and not the BJP. They (the BJP) had been trying to arrest Manish Sisodia for a long time because Operation Lotus did not succeed in Delhi. They threatened him, but he did not pay heed, so they arrested him, Menon said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy of Delhi for 2021-22.