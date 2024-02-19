Mumbai: AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Arrested by Mira-Bhayandar Police Near Dahisar Check Naka (Watch Video)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan was arrested by Mira-Bhayandar police near Dahisar Check Naka on Monday, February 19. According to MLA, he was on the way to Mira Road to meet the commissioner of police.

Pathan post comes hours after a woman functionary of the AIMIM approached Mumbai Police seeking action against Waris Pathan and another leader for posting allegedly objectionable messages on social media websites.

AIMIM Mumbai Mahila cell president Rizwana Khan has told police the dua has made condemnable remarks on X against her and her party colleague and former MLA Waris Pathan. The police must register an FIR against two for staling sexual harassment and making communal statements, Khan said in her application. The Malwani police registered the case after the investigation.

