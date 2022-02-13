Mumbai airport customs officials arrest Zimbabwean passenger with drugs worth Rs 60 crores

By ANI | Published: February 13, 2022 01:13 PM2022-02-13T13:13:09+5:302022-02-13T13:20:03+5:30

Customs Air Intelligence Unit has recovered drugs worth approximately Rs 60 crores from a Zimbabwean passenger at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, said Mumbai customs officer.

Mumbai airport customs officials arrest Zimbabwean passenger with drugs worth Rs 60 crores | Mumbai airport customs officials arrest Zimbabwean passenger with drugs worth Rs 60 crores

Mumbai airport customs officials arrest Zimbabwean passenger with drugs worth Rs 60 crores

Next

Customs Air Intelligence Unit has recovered drugs worth approximately Rs 60 crores from a Zimbabwean passenger at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, said Mumbai customs officer.

The drugs were concealed inside the trolley bag and two file folders, added the Mumbai customs officer.

She was found to be carrying 7,006 grams yellowish powder tested as "Heroin" and 1480 grams white crystal granules tested to contain a combination of 'Heroin' and 'Methamp', as per the customs officer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Customs air intelligence unitCustoms air intelligence unitChhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airportMumbai international airport ltd.Mumbai international airports limitedChhatrapati shivaji maharaj terminalMumbai airport authoritiesChhatrapati shivaji international airport