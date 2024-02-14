Mumbai Airport Faces Flight Curbs to Ease Congestion, Says Aviation Ministry

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has imposed flight restrictions at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to address congestion issues stemming from several factors, including non-scheduled operations during peak hours.

The ministry expressed disappointment that the airport operator did not take proactive measures to regulate air traffic movements, leading to the ministry's intervention. Despite operating at full capacity, the congestion was attributed to excessive slot distribution, non-compliance with allocated slots by airlines, and non-scheduled operations during peak hours.

Effective January 2, the Airport Authority of India directed MIAL to limit air traffic movements during High-Intensity Runway Operations (HIRO) from 46 to 44 per hour. During non-HIRO periods, movements were restricted to 42. The HIRO periods are 0800-1100 hours, 1700-2000 hours, and 2115-2315 hours, with restrictions also imposed on general aviation aircraft operations.

The ministry emphasized the necessity for MIAL to promptly ensure all airlines adhere to the prescribed restrictions. The action was taken in the broader public interest, focusing on airspace safety, operational efficiency, and passenger satisfaction. Mumbai Airport's runway congestion not only affects its capacity but also results in airspace congestion, forcing flights to hover over the city for extended durations of 40-60 minutes.

Considering that an aircraft on an average consumes 2,000 kg of fuel per hour, such long duration circling time, causes significant wastage of fuel for the aircraft ranging from 1.7 kilolitres of jet fuel (approximately costing around Rs 1.8 lakh) for 40 minutes circling time in air to around 2.5 kilolitres of jet fuel (approximately costing around Rs 2.6 lakh) for 60 minute circling time.

It is to be understood that such an increase in fuel cost would eventually be borne by the consumers. This also has a cascading effect on the efficiency of airport operations leading to a longer wait time, inordinate delays, affecting both passengers and airlines adversely," the statement said.