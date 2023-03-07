Mumbai and other areas likely to get rain over the next few days

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms over the next two days. This bout of rain is due to a trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels. Pune and other parts of Maharashtra have witnessed extremely high temperatures for the past one month or so. February was the hottest recorded in the history of the country, and the IMD has forecast heatwaves and an unusually hot summer for the next three months. This early onset of summer, the IMD reasons, is because of the lack of winter rains.

The IMD has warned of lightning strikes in parts of Marathwda and Vidarbha.The IMD has also warned of dust storms in some parts of Pune for the next 24 hours. It has issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Nagpur.At present, a western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 68°E to the north of the Lat. 15°N neighbourhood in lower levels. A trough runs from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh is giving this respite.