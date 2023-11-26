Mumbai: AQI improves in several areas after rainfall

The air quality index has improved in several areas in Mumbai following an overnight rainfall. Mumbai received light showers accompanied by thunder early Sunday morning and the rainfall coupled with the cool breeze made the city weather pleasant.

There was no disruption of road traffic or local train services due to the rainfall.The India Meteorological Department on Saturday posted about rain predictions in Mumbai. The IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai on 26 November, which is today.While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is pulling out all stops to improve air quality in the city, data shows that at least five of nine corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) encountered higher PM 2.5 (particulate matter of diameter 2.5 measured as micrograms per cubic metres or ug/m3) levels than Mumbai on 25 out of the past 54 days.