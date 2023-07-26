Mumbai: Baby crocodile rescued from chawl in Mulund

A baby marsh crocodile was rescued from a chawl in the eastern Mumbai suburb of Mulund, an honorary wildlife warden said on Tuesday. Two local snake catchers rescued the reptile from a chawl (old row tenement) in the Ghati Pada area of Mulund (west) on Saturday and handed it over to the Mumbai range of the Thane Forest Department, said honorary wildlife warden Pawan Sharma.

The reptile was subsequently given to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for medical examination and further rehabilitation, he said. The baby crocodile was in trauma and had been starving since many days, he said, adding it might have been displaced due to heavy rains. The reptile will be medically examined, stabilized and then released back to its natural habitat, he said.

The Maharashtra forest department is trying to find out how the reptile was found so far from its natural habitats at Tulsi, Vihar and Powai lakes, the official added. This is a season for crocodile eggs to hatch and young ones are born and found near water habitats so finding such a small crocodile is quite strange, said Pawan Sharma.