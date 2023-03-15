Mumbai: Bajaj Auto's Niraj Bajaj buys triplex worth Rs 252.5 crore

In the country's costliest penthouse deal yet in Mumbai, Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj has bought an 18,000 square feet triplex from Macrotech Developers in posh Malabar Hill in Mumbai for Rs 252.5 crore.

The agreement to sell was registered on March 13, 2023. The stamp duty paid for the deal is Rs 15.15 crore, the documents showed. The project is called Lodha Malabar Palaces by the Sea that comprises 31 floors, as per details made available by IndexTap.com.

The total carpet area admeasures 12,624 sq. ft as per RERA norms. However, each of the flats also includes balcony/verdanah/open Terrace (EBVT) area of 1,441 sq. ft and enclosed EVBT area of 3,943 sq. ft. in addition to the carpet area as per the documents. Bajaj has paid ₹1,40,277 per sq. ft. for the property.

Local brokers said that this is a redevelopment luxury project launched by Lodha recently where the minimum size of the unit is around 9,000 sq ft. Each apartment is priced above Rs 100 crore, they said.

This is the third big ticket transaction since the union budget on February 1. Two days after the budget, D Mart owner Radhakishan Damani, his immediate family and close associates purchased 28 units in a bulk deal for a total of ₹1,238 crore at Oberoi Realty’s Three Sixty West at Worli.