Mumbai: BEST contract workers end week-long strike after talks with CM Shinde

After a week-long strike, contract workers of BEST, a transportation service in Mumbai, have decided to end their protest. A group of striking employees held discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today.

Delegates from the group expressed satisfaction with the constructive talks about their demands. The striking employees revealed that Chief Minister Shinde provided assurances of favourable consideration for their requests.

The protesting workers were determined to persist with the strike until their demands for 'equal work equal pay' were fulfilled. The strike led by contract workers had been ongoing for a duration of six days. The protest received additional backing from the Sangharsh Mazdoor Karmachari Union. A rally was organized in Dadar on Monday. Shashank Rao, the union's president, had asserted that the strike would persist until their demands were addressed.

Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha played a role in resolving the strike. He assured that the strike would be resolved within 24 to 48 hours. Lodha acknowledged the legitimacy of the demands put forth by the contractual employees of BEST and urged them to promptly resume work, considering the inconvenience faced by the public. He openly acknowledged that the people of Mumbai were experiencing hardship due to the ongoing strike.